Mosaic Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.92 on Monday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

