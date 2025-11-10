Garda Capital Partners LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Garda Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $108.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

