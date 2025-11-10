Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS is S Squared Technology LLC’s 4th Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises about 6.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $197.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%.The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

