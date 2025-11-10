Valence8 US LP Has $39.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Valence8 US LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 16.5% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,834,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,734,000 after purchasing an additional 348,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 137,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IQLT opened at $44.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

