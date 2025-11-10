Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.13.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $322.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

