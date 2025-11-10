Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 329,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

