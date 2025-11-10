11,827 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Purchased by Grange Capital LLC

Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

NYSE BLDR opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

