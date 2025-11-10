S Squared Technology LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 224.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $240.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $258.35.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,851.93. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

