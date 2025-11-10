Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 25.2%

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $69.81 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

