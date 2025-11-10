Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 21,798 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $210,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KGI Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

