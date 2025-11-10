Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.