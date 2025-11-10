Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

