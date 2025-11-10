VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF makes up 2.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $38.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

