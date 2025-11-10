Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

