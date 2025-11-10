24,692 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $307.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.06.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.