Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $616.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

