Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,205.40. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

