Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $360,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

