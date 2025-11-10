Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VOE opened at $173.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.