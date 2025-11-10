ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,828 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $264,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ROP opened at $447.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

