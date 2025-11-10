Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $190.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $190.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

