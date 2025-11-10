Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 921 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after buying an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

