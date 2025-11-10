Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

