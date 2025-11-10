Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,339,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,244 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

