Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0%

IBKR stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.