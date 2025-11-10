Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:APO opened at $132.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

