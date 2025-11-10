Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,981 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

