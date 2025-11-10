Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors $HQH

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 53,894.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:HQH opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

