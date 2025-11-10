72,589 Shares in Global Self Storage, Inc. $SELF Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 13.2% in the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in Global Self Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 479,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Global Self Storage by 103.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 48.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Global Self Storage from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.01. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

