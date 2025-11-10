Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Invests $308,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $469.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $480.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

