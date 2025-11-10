Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 4,850 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $908,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Unum Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

