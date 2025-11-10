CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $276.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

