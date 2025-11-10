Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.