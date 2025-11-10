Alpha Modus (AMOD) and Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Modus to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Modus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Alpha Modus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.58 Alpha Modus Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 92.69

Alpha Modus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus competitors beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

