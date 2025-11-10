Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,111 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $81,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

