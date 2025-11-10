Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 183,828 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,828 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 4.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $761,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $263.88 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.