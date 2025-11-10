Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Stock Position Cut by Grange Capital LLC

Grange Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Grange Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,194,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $111.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $115.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

