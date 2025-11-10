Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $9.39 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 205,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $47.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

