Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3,187.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

