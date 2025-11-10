Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA Stake Lowered by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,800 shares during the period. Endava makes up about 2.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 81.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 7.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $525.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.18. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Endava from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

