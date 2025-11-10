BTIG Research Boosts SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $7.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOPH. Wall Street Zen raised SOPHiA GENETICS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $295.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 41.13%.The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 1,930.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

