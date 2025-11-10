HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Rothschild & Co Redburn

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $610.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.41.

NYSE HUBS opened at $397.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $375.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total value of $115,925.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 513,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,292,777.80. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in HubSpot by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

