Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Trex from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $54.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

