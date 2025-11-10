Americold Realty Trust’s (COLD) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NYSE COLD opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,237,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after buying an additional 71,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,786,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

