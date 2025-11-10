SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $230,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $295.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

