Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 3,432 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after acquiring an additional 458,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 476,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

