PFG Advisors Acquires 10,463 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.