PFG Advisors Acquires 10,463 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.