Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Invests $210,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

