Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 252.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 2.05% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 60.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

