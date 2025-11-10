Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

